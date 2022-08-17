JLAB Academic 2022

Cadet Staff Sergeant James Klienwachter, Cadet Staff Sergeant Brandon Fernandez, Cadet Staff Sergeant Tanner Garner and Cadet Private First Class Jesus Gaeta competed in the JLAB championship this past June, earning the top fourth spot.

 Photo Courtesy of YUHSD

The Kofa High School Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (MCJROTC) placed fourth in the U.S. Marine Corps JROTC Academic Bowl Championship (JLAB) June 24-28.

Held at the Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C., the JLAB championship pits the top 3% of all JROTC cadets across the U.S. against each other in the ultimate test of their MCJROTC knowledge and skills.

