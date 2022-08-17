The Kofa High School Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (MCJROTC) placed fourth in the U.S. Marine Corps JROTC Academic Bowl Championship (JLAB) June 24-28.
Held at the Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C., the JLAB championship pits the top 3% of all JROTC cadets across the U.S. against each other in the ultimate test of their MCJROTC knowledge and skills.
For Kofa, their finish at JLAB means they own the fourth spot in the nation among MCJROTCs.
Kofa’s competing JROTC Academic Team was composed of Cadet Staff Sergeant James Klienwachter, Cadet Staff Sergeant Brandon Fernandez, Cadet Staff Sergeant Tanner Garner, and Cadet Private First Class Jesus Gaeta.
“Our JROTC Cadets spent countless hours studying and preparing for this event and achieved success at the highest level showing what they are truly capable of,” KHS MCJROTC instructor Sgt Maj Colen Laarman said.
Per the press release from YUHSD, Kofa High School’s JROTC team earned top scores out of the 108 Marine Corps JROTC academic teams that competed from around the world in February during round two of the competition.
They were one of only eight MCJROTC Academic Bowl teams in the nation to advance to the final competition, which included the all-expense paid trip to the nation’s capital.
During the two days of fast-paced preliminary rounds, cadets were tested on their knowledge of core curricula such as math, science and language arts as well as current events, citizenship, leadership skills and financial literacy.
As another year has begun at YUHSD, Sgt Maj. Colen Laarman and Maj. Todd Birney will continue to serve more than 130 cadets in the MCJROTC program at Kofa High School this year. In the past four years, the program has earned countless honors, ranging from rifle and physical training competition awards, scholarships and being recognized as a prestigious Naval Honors School.
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.