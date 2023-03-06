Kofa Law and Public Safety

KHS Law and Public Safety teacher Eric Frost smiles for a photo with winning students Emily Leon Zuniga and Cayla Lloyd (first place) and Yoselyn Gonzalez, Irene Garcia and Hunter Daniels (second place).

Kofa High School’s Law and Public Safety program attended the annual Forensic Science Day hosted by Grand Canyon University in early February and came away from the event with first and second place awards in the Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) competition against schools throughout Arizona.

According to the Yuma Union High School District, the first-place team consisted of Emily Leon Zuniga and Cayla Lloyd while a team of Yoselyn Gonzalez, Irene Garcia and Hunter Daniels earned second place.

