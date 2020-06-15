Kofa High School’s Career and Technical Education (CTE) SkillsUSA chapter was recently chronicled among the nation’s top 24 “models of excellence” for its successful planning and performing role in December’s Good Morning Yuma event.
The Model of Excellence award is the highest level of the SkillsUSA Chapter of Excellence Program.
According to Yuma Union High School District, this is the fourth time in six years that Kofa’s chapter has been honored with this distinction. The first distinction was awarded in 2015 when the chapter established its building maintenance program. In 2016, the award was given for the chapter’s revamping of the local BMX track in partnership with Lowe’s; in 2018, the chapter received the award for designing and installing the “Welcome to Yuma” sign on the corner of 32nd Street and Avenue B.
“Because of your leadership your chapter has excelled and earned Models of Excellence Distinction recognition for your chapter’s efforts and intentionality around ensuring that students receive framework skill development,” SkillsUSA Career Essentials Coach Marcia Strickland wrote to Kofa’s CTE Instructional Leader Norm Champagne. “We want to continue to honor and recognize your effort and achievement.”