Interested in watching dance at Kofa High School? Kofa dance has some good news: students from Dance 1, Dance 2 and Performing Dance will be showcasing what they’ve learned before an audience for the first time in nearly two years.
The winter ensemble performance is called “Snow in the Kingdom” and will take place this week, Dec. 9–10, in the Kofa Auditorium. Showtime is 7 p.m. on both nights. Advance tickets are $5, but attendees can still purchase tickets for $7 at the door.
“This will be the first dance show to perform on stage at Kofa High School since January 2020,” said Kofa dance teacher Ashley Atherton in a press release from the Yuma Union High School District. “I am excited for my students to finally get the chance to dance on stage and showcase all of their hard work from this semester. Students have been working on this show since October and I think it is finally time to let them shine.”
To purchase tickets before the show, attendees can email the booster club at royaldancerspb@gmail.com with their name, phone number, the number of tickets needed and whether it is for the Thursday or Friday show. The deadline for advance tickets is today, Wednesday, Dec. 8. Advance tickets can be paid via Venmo @RDP-booster and kept at will call.
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.