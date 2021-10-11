Kofa High School’s chapter of the Veterans Heritage Project is looking for U.S. Military veterans to share their stories with student writers. The project at large describes itself as an initiative meant to develop character and civic responsibility in students through programs that honor veterans.
At Kofa, those programs range from conducting interviews to community service where students help with Veterans Day activities, lay wreaths and crosses on veteran graves and assist with American Legion events.
Tammy Foley, KHS teacher and club advisor for the Veterans Heritage Project, explained that despite COVID-19, the club has been able to continue telling veterans’ stories.
“Our community service activities have been limited in the past year because of COVID-19, but we did interview and publish five articles last year. We conducted all interviews last year via Zoom meetings because of health and safety concerns and they will continue to be done that way this school year.”
As the only chapter in Yuma County, now in its fifth year of participation, students in the program are connected with veterans. Students conduct recorded interviews with the veterans and use the material to write an article about the veteran’s life and military experience.
Yuma Union High School District shared that these articles are published each year in a book, “Since You Asked,” which the veteran receives at no cost. The recordings of the interviews, meanwhile, are sent to the Veterans History Project at the Library of Congress.
The Veterans History Project was started by history teacher Barbara Hatch, when she began inviting veterans to speak to her students and answer their questions. As it grew, it became a nonprofit organization with the help of parents and other supporters. The project has since spread from Cactus Shadows High School in Scottsdale to more than 20 schools throughout the state.
Kofa’s chapter is currently looking for U.S. Military veterans to participate in the project. For those who are interested, fill out the following brief form by clicking: https://bit.ly/KofaVHP or contact Melissa Ellegood, KHS Assistant Principal, at mellegood@yumaunion.org.
A representative from the club will process the contact information, reach out and set up a time that is convenient to conduct the interview. Pictures of your time in the service are welcome.
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.