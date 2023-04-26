Teaching is more than giving lectures and grading papers or doling out detentions and keeping an eye on who’s being a little too chatty in class. As far as Yuma County’s Teachers of the Year are concerned, it’s a “sacred calling.”
With a theme of “Red Carpet Hollywood,” the 36th Annual Yuma County Teacher of the Year Awards Banquet – presented by the Education Foundation of Yuma County and the Yuma Rotary Club – recognized Yuma’s brightest educators with the glitz and glamor that teachers so rarely see in their day-to-day.
The ceremony offered guests live entertainment and a meal at the Yuma Civic Center, followed by a memorial, announcement of scholarship awards, a hall of fame induction ceremony and the announcement of 2023’s Teachers of the Year.
While winners are separately selected for Arizona Western College and Northern Arizona University, the process to select winners in four categories and an overall Teacher of the Year is an extensive one requiring nominations, videos, essays and in-person interviews.
Of all the categories in Primary, Intermediate/Special, Middle School/Junior High School and High School, Tuesday night’s starring role for Teacher of the Year was given to Kofa High School English Teacher Kaisa Tabor.
From Alaska to Crane School District and now the Yuma Union High School District, she’s been teaching English for 14 years and counting. One important facet of her teaching involves Structured English Immersion for English Language Learners.
“It’s such an honor to be with them because they try so, so hard,” she said in an exclusive interview with the Yuma Sun. “It’s such a challenge to be coming to a country and learning English for the very first time and so to see them work every single day, it’s a privilege for me to be in their presence.”
Tabor expressed shock at having won. When she walked up to the stage and overlooked to large sea of attendees, she admitted that she felt foolish because she didn’t prepare a speech.
“I felt that I was up against so many other wonderful, wonderful nominees that, of course, it was going to be someone else because you guys are all so amazing,” she smiled. “... It’s very humbling to be up here. I’ve been in education for 14 years and throughout this entire process, I’m truly honored to be counted among everyone in this room and all the teachers that are not in this room.”
Tabor has been a freshman student council advisor, a freshman volleyball coach and student-teacher mentor with Grand Canyon University and Arizona State University. She’s been involved with various district and community activities in addition to serving as an instructional leader in the English Department.
“My favorite thing about teaching is that every single day, you have an impact on someone in small ways, in large ways but you feel like you are making a difference in everything that you do,” she said.
Her advice to new or would-be teachers? Find your tribe.
“The only reason why I am here and doing what I’m doing is because I have a great supportive team behind me, who is helping me along the way, every step of the way,” she said. “If you can find a tribe who’s going to be there to build you up and to support you, you are going to become the best teacher.”
In addition to the distinction of being named 2023 Teacher of the Year, Tabor will receive a seven-day trip for two to Hawaii, three paid credits for a course at Northern Arizona University and a $100 voucher to Staples.
The Education Foundation of Yuma County also awards honorees in four categories: Primary (Preschool through 3rd grade), Intermediate/Special Area (4th – 6th grade and special areas), Junior High/Middle School and High School.
The Primary category honoree is Cori Burton, a second grade teacher at Desert Mesa Elementary School. Burton has spent nine years in education but as a student, her story began in Desert Mesa when the school first opened. She’s since dedicated herself to providing the same love and support she received growing up.
Per Principal Richard Gerber, she’s involved with the school’s student assistant team, leadership team and SPTO, and organizes and attends many after-school events. “She is a spark on our campus,” Gerber wrote. “She is very approachable and knowledgeable in our profession. She inspires our teachers and students every day … She is a treasure hunter that believes every student is capable of success.”
The Intermediate/Special Area category’s honoree is Jonathan Bailey, a 4th and 5th grade science teacher at Dorothy Hall Elementary School.
Bailey started out as a substitute teacher in Yavapai County but went on to teach in Yuma at Woodard Junior High. In his first year teaching at Dorothy Hall, he’s made a considerable impact – from teaching after school in the 21st Century Community Learning Center program to raising over $18,000 for a 5th grade science camp.
“Mr. Bailey is a role model for his fellow educators,” wrote Principal Leeanne Lagunas. “... He is involved in the science cadre in our district as well as being an ASU Arizona STEM Acceleration Program Fellow. He is always willing to offer new ideas, assist colleagues and work on any school project.
“... He is a team player and enthusiastic about contributing to his grade level and our school as a whole. Mr. Bailey is our student council advisor this year and the student ambassadors have done numerous projects to serve our school and the Yuma community with his guidance. Our Dorothy Hall School community was extremely blessed to have him join our team this year. We benefit from his go-getter attitude and fresh ideas.”
The Junior High/Middle School category’s honoree is Brooke Curtis, a 6th-8th grade language arts teacher at Mohawk Valley School. Curtis began teaching later in life but has come to view it as her true calling. Since starting at Mohawk Valley, she’s built a middle school language arts program that has significantly students’ enthusiasm for reading and writing.
“In two years, she has turned many reluctant learners into eager learners that will now read novels and take chances in their writing,” Superintendent Shanna Johnson said. “... She laughs with her students, cries with her students and listens to her students.”
In addition to her involvement with student council, summer school, National Junior Honor Society and suicide prevention, she also leads the school’s 8th grade class, a role that requires fundraising for and chaperoning field trips as well as planning the class promotion.
The High School category’s honoree is Alfred Santos, an Earth Science and Biology teacher for Harvest Preparatory Academy. His teaching experience goes back 11 years but his responsibilities have grown during his time at Harvest.
Santos currently oversees STEM programs for the entire Harvest district and has created programs to support STEM teachers. Under his leadership, students have found success at science and engineering expos at the county and state levels – with students going as far as the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF). A key part of his support has been mentoring students through the school’s Research Club.
HPA Middle School/High School Director Yi-Ching Chiang noted that Santos has been part of a national advocate program collaborating with teachers to support underrepresented students in STEM. Because of his work, HPA’s been recognized for its STEM endeavors and he’s won various teaching awards in the state.
“Mr. Santos impresses me with his outstanding character and work ethic,” Chiang said. “He always helps students and teachers without any hesitation … [Through his mentorship, students have been] able to showcase that despite the challenges, they can be victorious in the field of STEM.”
