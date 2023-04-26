Teaching is more than giving lectures and grading papers or doling out detentions and keeping an eye on who’s being a little too chatty in class. As far as Yuma County’s Teachers of the Year are concerned, it’s a “sacred calling.”

With a theme of “Red Carpet Hollywood,” the 36th Annual Yuma County Teacher of the Year Awards Banquet – presented by the Education Foundation of Yuma County and the Yuma Rotary Club – recognized Yuma’s brightest educators with the glitz and glamor that teachers so rarely see in their day-to-day.

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you