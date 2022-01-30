Kofa High School’s Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (JROTC) are heading to the 2022 Marine Corps JROTC Service Championships this February. The JROTC Rifle Team will be participating in a major shoulder-to-shoulder competition from Feb. 3-5 in Chandler for the opportunity to advance to the National Championships.
A press release from the Yuma Union High School District explains the JROTC Rifle team qualified after it took ninth place out of 294 teams and Cadet Corina Castillo finished seventh out of 1,397 shooters during the Marine Corps Postal competition that took place in November 2021.
The Kofa team comprised of Castillo, Vicente Kraft, Hannah Daniels and Cecilia Cortez. YUHSD noted that this is the first time that the MCJROTC program has had an individual shooter and team break the top 10 for the competition.
“We have a strong team that learned a lot from last year and the wins they have accumulated from Cesar Chavez, Rio Rico, and the NRA competition this year,” said Kofa MCJROTC Instructor Major Todd Birney. “We are excited going into the competition and looking forward to making it to Nationals.”
The team will spend four days in Chandler to participate in the Service Championships hosted by the Civilian Marksmanship Program. Only 25 MCJROTC teams and 20 MCJROTC individuals from around the world are invited to the Service Championships. According to the CMP, top unit teams and at-large individuals will qualify for the National JROTC Championship at the Gary Anderson CMP Competition Center at Camp Perry, Ohio in March.
Per YUHSD’s press release, the recent qualification from the MCJROTC’s Rifle Team is only the most recent in a number of successes. Kofa’s team finished 2021 having finished first place at an event in Rio Rico High School and second place at a National Rifle Association (NRA) competition.
YUHSD shares that Maj. Birney along with Sgt. Major Colen Laarman have helped lead the Kofa program to national prominence over the past five years. The program’s been named a prestigious Naval Honors school twice and ranked in the top 25 in the nation following the 2020-2021 school year. They serve more than 130 cadets at Kofa as part of YUHSD’s Career & Technical Education (CTE) program.
To learn more about MCJROTC at Kofa, visit https://www.facebook.com/KHSMCJROTC/.
