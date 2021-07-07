PHOENIX – The former chairman of the Navajo County Democratic Party is spearheading an effort to get voters to overturn three changes in election laws approved this year by the Republican-controlled legislature in the wake of Joe Biden’s victory over Donald Trump.
The measures crafted by Eric Kramer include:
- Changes to what until now has been a “permanent early voting list’’ that stop the early ballots from coming if people don’t use them in two prior election cycles, even if they decided instead to go directly to polling places;
- Prohibiting state and local election officials from obtaining outside grants for voter registration and election administration even if they believes they are not being properly funded;
- Requiring new ballots to be encoded with special anti-fraud protections and unique numbers and codes, a measure that also strips Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs of her power to defend election law challenges.
If he gets 118,823 valid signatures on any of the three new laws by Sept. 28 that will block each one from taking effect the following day as currently scheduled. Instead, the measures would remain on hold until voters get a chance in November 2022 to decide whether they like – and want to ratify – what lawmakers did or whether they disapprove.
Kramer acknowledged that he doesn’t have the same extensive network of educators and political activists that are leading separate efforts to refer changes in tax laws to the 2022 ballot. But Kramer told Capitol Media Services he believes there are enough active Democrats who are upset with what he says are efforts by the legislature to undermine voting rights to get the signatures needed by the deadline.
The common thread for all the measures Kramer hopes to refer to voters are that some foes see them as a way of giving Republicans an edge in future elections, particularly after Biden beat Trump in Arizona last year by just 10,457 votes.
It starts with that permanent early voting list. Once someone signs up, he or she remains on the list as long as that person is registered to vote.
But Sen. Michelle Ugenti-Rita, R-Scottsdale, said those lists are now clogged with people who apparently are not interested in using those early ballots. She also said that sending early ballots to people who may not want them creates the chance they could be used fraudulently by someone else.
Her new law says someone who does not use an early ballot at all in two successive election cycles – meaning a primary, a general, and a primary and a general two years later – is sent a notice asking if they continue to be interested. If they do not respond, they are removed from the list.
“Nobody responds to these government mailings,’’ Kramer said. “They’re not much of a safeguard.’’
Ugenti-Rita said those removed from the list can reapply. And she noted they retain their right to go to a polling place.
During testimony on the measure, Democrats said it is crafted in a way to harm low-efficacy voters, those who may turn out only when there is a race of interest.
That is what happened in 2020. Foes estimated that had the law been in effect it would have denied early ballots in 2020 to more than 100,000 people who chose not to use them in 2016 and 2018.
Ppolitics was in play when lawmakers approved the legislation to bar any state, city, town, county, school district or other public body that conducts or administers elections from receiving or spending private monies for preparing for, running or conducting an election, including registered voters.
Exhibit No. 1 for Republicans was more than $6 million that nine Arizona counties got last year from the Center for Tech and Civil Life. And CTCL reported that $400 million of what it gave out nationally came from Facebook billionaire Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan.
