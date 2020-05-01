For the second year in a row, participants in the Best of South Yuma County chose La Bodega Kitchen and Bar as the business or organization that made the biggest impact on the south county in 2019.
Ruben Walshe, owner of the San Luis, Ariz., restaurant, credits the award not only to good service provided to customers, but to the restaurant’s sponsorships and participation in fund-raising events that benefit local schools, sports programs and community events.
“I think our main focus here at La Bodega is to give back to the community,” he said. “We do restaurant takeovers for all sorts of organizations, we work with the local school district, we try to support as many sports teams as we can, and we support (the Gadsden Elementary School District’s) marching band, of course.”
Walshe was a music teacher in the Gadsden district prior to embarking on a restaurant career. La Bodega is one of three restaurants he currently operates in San Luis.
Besides serving food, La Bodega hosts several music concerts each year next to its premises on Cesar Chavez Boulevard on the city’s north side. Bands from the area and as far away as San Diego and Phoenix come to play, he said.
Walshe says La Bodega wouldn’t be what it is without his employees.
“To be honest with you, I have a great team that makes the restaurant strong. I am grateful to them and committed to them.”