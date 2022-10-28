La Niña is expected to hit this winter again and although it means “the little girl” in Spanish, the weather phenomenon has nothing to do with children. Rather, it’s one of two weather patterns in the Pacific Ocean that can affect weather around the globe.
According to the National Weather Service (NWS), La Niña refers to persistent colder-than-normal (0.5 C or greater) sea surface temperature anomalies across the central and eastern equatorial Pacific. It’s part of a phenomenon known as the El Niño Southern Oscillation, where the responsible motions repeat for about three to seven years. El Niño is a direct contrast: It involves warmer sea surface anomalies.
Typically, La Niña doesn’t occur consecutively for many years, but 2022-2023 will mark the third time in history La Niña was observed for three consecutive years. The other stretches were in 1973–1976 and 1998–2001.
The National Ocean Service’s description further explains La Niña’s effect. It’s known as “a cold event” and during La Niña events, trade winds are stronger than usual and push more warm water toward Asia. Off the western coasts of the Americas, the rising of seawater increases and bring cold, nutrient-rich water to the surface.
“These cold waters in the Pacific push the jet stream northward,” NOS states. “This tends to lead to drought in the southern U.S. and heavy rains and flooding in the Pacific Northwest and Canada. During a La Niña year, winter temperatures are warmer than normal in the South and cooler than normal in the North. La Niña can also lead to a more severe hurricane season.”
For Arizona in particular, NWS notes that La Niña typically brings drier conditions to Arizona during the winter months. That can lead to increased drought prevalence, reduced water supply and an earlier start to the spring wildfire season.
NWS Phoenix Lead Meteorologist Alex Young reports that for Yuma County, La Niña’s forecast would predict the winter season will result in less precipitation than average and warmer than normal temperatures.
For the upcoming months of November, December and January, NWS predicts about 40 to 50% probability for above-average temperatures and 40-50% probability for below-average precipitation.
“For Yuma County, precipitation is generally around one inch and average high temperatures are around 85 F during the winter season,” Young supplemented.
This has already been observed in October. While NWS’ data for 1991-2020 has shown an average temperature of 78.0 F for the month of October in Yuma County, this year’s average is currently at 80.6 F. The same past data for 1991-2020 has shown an average of 66.1 F for November, 57.3 F for December and 58.8 F for January.
In terms of rain, NWS is missing data for October’s precipitation thus far but from 1991 to 2020 on average, Yuma has seen 0.23 inches of rain in November, 0.43 inches in December and 0.39 inches in January. Most La Niña winters result in less rain and even mountain snowfall for Arizona, but NWS shared that it only takes one significant winter storm to have major impacts across the state.
Because of La Niña, Yumans can expect the weather to be a little warmer than those temperature averages and expect for a little less rain but they still may want to have a jacket or a sweater at the ready!
