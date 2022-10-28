La Niña is expected to hit this winter again and although it means “the little girl” in Spanish, the weather phenomenon has nothing to do with children. Rather, it’s one of two weather patterns in the Pacific Ocean that can affect weather around the globe.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), La Niña refers to persistent colder-than-normal (0.5 C or greater) sea surface temperature anomalies across the central and eastern equatorial Pacific. It’s part of a phenomenon known as the El Niño Southern Oscillation, where the responsible motions repeat for about three to seven years. El Niño is a direct contrast: It involves warmer sea surface anomalies.

