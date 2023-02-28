The Yuma City Council will kick off its Wednesday meeting with two presentations, one on labor market study findings, recommendations and implementation options.
The other presentation will be by the Marine Corps Air Station on the next Weapons and Tactics Instructor course.
In addition, the council will hold a public hearing on a request by Bio Realty Group to amend the land use designation of properties at 868 and 920 S. Avenue B from low density residential to mixed use with the intent of developing medical offices. The council may approve the minor general plan amendment by adopting a resolution.
One ordinance is up for adoption, which would authorize the acquisition of 10 feet of right-of-way along the northwest corner of Gila Ridge Road and Avenue 3E by gift from Maverik Inc. The easement dedication is needed to ensure safe right turn access into the property, according to the city.
The council will also take action on the resolution consent agenda, which contains the following items:
• An amendment extending the term on agreement with the Yuma County Intergovernmental Public Transportation Authority. The agreement the rehabilitation of Hotel Del Sol would be extended to Sept. 30, 2024.
• Agreement with the Arizona Department of Transportation for the design and construction of the upgraded Arterial Pavement Markings Project. This is a Highway Safety Improvement Program (HISP) project and is fully grant funded with a total amount of $705,390. The improvement locations are at five arterial roadway segments: Giss Pkwy, 16th Street, 32nd Street, Avenue A and Avenue B.
• Agreement with ADOT for the design and construction of the Pedestrian Hybrid Beacons Project. This HSIP project is fully funded with a grant of more than $2 million. The pedestrian hybrid beacons will be installed at five locations: Giss Parkway between 1st Street and Madison Street; 4th Avenue and Court Street; 4th Avenue and 4th Street or 5th Street; 4th Avenue and 12th Street or 13th Street; and 24th Street and 6th Avenue.
• Agreement with ADOT for the design and construction of the Flashing Yellow Arrow Traffic Signal Project. This HSIP project is fully funded by a grant of $493,500. Flashing yellow arrow traffic signals will be installed at three intersections: 32th Street and Avenue 7E; 32nd Street and Pacific Avenue; and 24th Street and Avenue A.
One consent item is one the agenda:
• A grant agreement with the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management. Grant funds in the amount of $125,000 will be used for reducing, removing and eliminating wildland fire hazardous fuels on 20.45 acres along Yuma’s Lower Colorado River riparian and Wildland Urban Interface areas within and adjacent to the West Wetlands Park. The grant requires a 20% in-kind match.
TO WATCH AND PARTICIPATE REMOTELY
Meetings can also be viewed remotely with participation through Zoom. Those wishing to speak at the public hearing or on any agenda item via Zoom must submit an email request to publiccomment@yumaaz.gov an hour prior to the start of the meeting. To view the meeting through Zoom, go to https://cityofyuma.zoom.us/, click on “Calendar,” then select the meeting and click “Join.”