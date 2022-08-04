PHOENIX – Kari Lake declared victory Wednesday in the Republican gubernatorial primary even as votes were being counted and even as she continued to insist there is evidence of fraud in Arizona elections – evidence she would not share with the media.

“I’m not going to release it to the fake news,’’ she said at a press conference in front of her campaign office. “Why would I release it to a bunch of people who denied there was fraud when there was obviously fraud?’’

