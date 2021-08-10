With many people heading out to the area’s lakes this summer to escape the heat, the Martinez Lake Fire Department would like to remind boaters about the dangers of being exposed to toxic exhaust fumes, which can lead to carbon monoxide poisoning.
Carbon monoxide, which can affect both boaters and swimmers out in the water, is a deadly gas produced by the fumes of gasoline, propane and charcoal or oil, to name a few.
“I have been a boat safety instructor for over 15 years and this is one topic we spend as much time on as needed,” said MLFD spokesperson Charly McMurdie. “So we make sure the operator of the vessel knows how important it is to educate their family and friends on this deadly poison.”
As such, McMurdie said boat owners should be taking precautions before going out on the water.
Those precautions include: checking to make sure exhaust clamps are in good condition and are on securely; looking for exhaust leaks, corroded or cracked fittings, or burned or cracked hoses; and listening for any change in exhaust sound that could indicate a leak.
All rubber should be playable and free of kinks.
McMurdie also suggests making sure the boat’s carbon monoxide detector has a good battery and is secure and in working condition.
“Most of this can be done at home,” McMurdie said. “If your boat has been sitting for a while, all of these things should be done prior to going out on the water.”
Since carbon monoxide gas is odorless and invisible. McMurdie also said it is important for boaters to know the warning signs associated with being poisoned, which include blurred vision, headache, nausea, weakness and dizziness.
“It is considered a silent killer,” McMurdie said. “There is no smell or taste and there is no color; you may not see it.”
Additionally, since carbon monoxide gas collects and builds up around the boat’s motor, generator and swim deck, McMurdie advises not to swim in these areas.
“Wait at least 15 minutes after the motor has been turned off before entering any of these areas,” McMurdie said.
If a boater finds themselves or someone else in a situation where they may have been poisoned by carbon monoxide, McMurdie says to get them to fresh air as soon as possible and call 911.
“Do not confuse carbon monoxide poisoning with sea sickness,” McMurdie said. “Listen to the instructions from the dispatcher. They will give you guidance until the fire and EMS personnel arrive.”