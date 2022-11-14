Election 2022 Arizona Governor

Kari Lake, Arizona Republican candidate for governor, speaks to supporters at the Republican watch party in Scottsdale on Tuesday.

 Ross D. Franklin/AP

PHOENIX – Republican Kari Lake closed the gap slightly on Sunday in the governor’s race with Katie Hobbs.

But unless she can do a lot better with the nearly 95,000 Maricopa ballots that remain to be counted, the Democratic secretary of state will be the next governor.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you