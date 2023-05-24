Kari Lake

Kari Lake explains Tuesday what’s next after a judge the day before tossed the last remaining claim in her bid to overturn the 2022 gubernatorial election.

 Photo by Howard Fischer/Capitol Media Services

PHOENIX – Kari Lake said Tuesday she will appeal Monday’s ruling confirming the election of Katie Hobbs as governor, brushing aside the fact that the judge said her key evidence in seeking to overturn the result was legally irrelevant.

In a press conference outside her Phoenix headquarters, Lake said she has been denied the ability to put on a case showing she actually won the race. She said that is because of the rulings about state elections laws from Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson all the way up through the Arizona Supreme Court about what she needed to prove.

