PHOENIX – Failed gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake says she had an absolute right to publicly accuse Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer of illegally sabotaging the election with mis-sized ballots even though a judge ruling in her challenge to the 2022 election had already rejected that complaint as unproven.

Ditto her claim that Richer had illegally injected 300,000 fake ballots into the vote count.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you