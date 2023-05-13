Kari Lake-Election Challenge

On Friday, lawyers for Arizona election officials and Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs asked a judge in Phoenix to dismiss the only surviving legal claim in Republican Kari Lake’s challenge of her loss to Hobbs in the governor’s race.

 Ross D. Franklin/Asssociated Press

PHOENIX – An attorney for failed gubernatorial hopeful Kari Lake told a judge Friday he has new “bombshell’’ evidence that on-site ballot tabulators either were intentionally tinkered with or infected with malware, requiring the results of the election be thrown out.

Kurt Olsen said Maricopa County says the reasons many ballots printed at vote centers could not be read by the tabulators was due to unauthorized changes to the settings on the printers. That resulted in many ballots being printed at the wrong size.

