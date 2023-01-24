Lane restrictions are currently in place on Interstate 8 due to contractors with the Arizona Department of Transportation paving and marking the roadway.
The work, which is taking place near Wellton, will continue until Wednesday, Feb. 1.
The following restrictions will be in place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays while the work is being done:
Delays are likely so drivers should allow extra travel times to reach their destinations.
Drivers should obey posted speed limits and traffic control devices and use caution around construction personnel.
