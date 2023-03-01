A lane restriction will be in place on Interstate 8 in Yuma on Wednesday while contractors from the Arizona Department of Transportation install light posts.
The work will take place from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the eastbound lanes of the interstate will not be affected.
Motorists can expect the following restrictions:
- Westbound I-8 between 16th Street (milepost 2) and Avenue 3E (milepost 4) will be reduced to one lane.
- The speed limit will be reduced to 55 mph.
- A 16-foot vehicle width restriction will be in place.
Delays are likely so drivers should allow extra travel times to reach their destinations.
Drivers are also asked to use caution around public safety personnel and equipment and obey posted speed limits and traffic control devices.
Schedules are also subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors.