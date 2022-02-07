The Arizona Department of Transportation is advising drivers to plan ahead for lane restrictions happening on Interstate 8 near Dateland on Tuesday.
Contractors are scheduled to apply an oil-based sealant to the roadway that will extend its life expectancy.
The work will occur from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the following restrictions will be in place:
- I-8 will be reduced to one lane in both directions between milepost 66 and South Avenue 68E (milepost 72).
- A 14-foot vehicle width restriction will be in place.
As a result, drivers should expect delays and allow for extra travel time.
Drivers are also asked to use caution around public safety personnel and equipment and obey posted speed limits and traffic control devices.
Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.