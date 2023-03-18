Lane restrictions will be in place for the northbound lanes of State Route 195 or Araby Road beginning on Tuesday while contractors from the Arizona Department of Transportation perform utility work.
The work, which includes drilling into the roadway, will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The following restrictions will be in place while the work is being done:
- The northbound SR 195 (Araby Road) roundabout will be reduced to one lane between 32nd Street (milepost 27) and the Interstate 8 underpass.
- A 14-foot vehicle width restriction will be in place.
Delays are likely, so drivers should allow extra travel time to reach their destinations.
Drivers are also asked to use caution around public safety personnel and equipment and to obey posted speed limits and traffic control devices.
Schedules are also subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors.