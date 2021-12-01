The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to plan ahead for lane restrictions on Interstate 8 near Sentinel today and Thursday.
Contractors are scheduled to do asphalt pavement sealing. The work is part of multiple pavement preservation projects on highways across the state.
The following restrictions will occur from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.:
• Alternating lane restrictions are planned on west- and eastbound I-8 between milepost 96 and Paloma Road (milepost 106).
• A 14-foot vehicle width restriction will be in place.
• The speed limit will be reduced to 55 mph.
Learn more about pavement preservation projects by visiting https://azdot.gov/projects/southwest-district-projects/district-wide-pavement-preservation-projects-southwest-district