The Arizona Department of Transportation is advising drivers to plan ahead for lane restrictions along Interstate 8 and Foothills Boulevard beginning today.
Maintenance crews are scheduled to improve traffic signals at the intersection of Foothills Boulevard and South Frontage Road.
The work is set to begin at 4 p.m. on Monday and end at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
All right turn lanes at the intersection of Foothills Boulevard and South Frontage Road will be closed, including the eastbound I-8 off-ramp exterior right turn lane.
Through traffic and right turns will be maintained.
A 16-foot vehicle width restriction will be in place.
Motorists should allow extra travel time and plan for possible delays while work is underway.
Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors.
For more information, please call the ADOT Bilingual Project Information Line at 855-712-8530 or go to azdot.gov/contact and select Projects from the drop-down menu.
For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT’s Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.
