Drivers are being advised to plan ahead for lane restrictions and ramp closures on Interstate 8 near Wellton today.
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, maintenance crews are scheduled to repair the guardrails.
The following restrictions will be in place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. while the work is being done:
Divers are being asked to consider using the Interstate 8 on-and-off ramps at Avenue 29E-Wellton Traffic interchange as a detour to avoid the area.
Delays are also likely, so motorists should allow extra travel time in getting to their destinations.
Drivers should obey posted signs, speed limits and traffic control devices and use caution around construction personnel.
Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors.
