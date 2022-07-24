Drivers are being advised to plan ahead for lane restrictions and ramp closures on Interstate 8 near Yuma beginning next week.
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, maintenance crews are scheduled to apply oil-based sealant to extend the life of the pavement.
The following restrictions will occur nightly from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. beginning Tuesday, July 26, and ending Friday, July 29:
- I-8 between the Arizona/California state line (milepost 0.5) and Foothills Boulevard (milepost 14) will be reduced to one lane in both directions.
- Motorists should anticipate a 3-mile lane closure as workers move through the work zone.
- A 14-foot width restriction will be in place.
- The speed limit will be reduced to 55 mph.
- I-8 on- and off- ramps and overpass may experience intermittent closures for up to two hours. Motorists are encouraged to use the next exit available.
Delays are likely, so motorists should allow extra travel time in getting to their destinations.
Drivers should obey posted signs, speed limits and traffic control devices and use caution around construction personnel.
Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors.