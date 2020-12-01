The Arizona Department of Transportation is advising motorists to plan ahead for alternating lane restrictions on US 95 near Yuma that will last through Wednesday.
As such, drivers should allow extra travel time and plan for possible delays.
Maintenance crews are scheduled to apply oil-based sealant on the road to preserve pavement. The work is part of multiple pavement preservation projects across the state.
The following restrictions, which began on Monday, will occur from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. and end on Wednesday, Dec. 2.
- US 95 will be narrowed to one lane between milepost 38.9 and Aberdeen Road (milepost 54).
- The speed limit will be reduced to 45 mph. Flaggers will direct traffic through the workzone.
- A 12-foot vehicle width restriction will be in place.
Learn more about pavement preservation projects in your area by visiting https://azdot.gov/projects/southwest-district-projects/district-wide-pavement-preservation-projects-southwest-district
Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For more information, please call the ADOT Bilingual Project Information Line at 855.712.8530 or go to azdot.gov/contact and select Projects from the drop-down menu.
For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT’s Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.
