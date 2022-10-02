Contractors are scheduled to reconstruct the raised median paving and to replace the existing ADA ramps at the Avenue 2E Underpass in Yuma next week.
As such, the Arizona Department of Transportation is advising motorists to plan ahead for lane restrictions near Interstate 8 at Pacific Avenue beginning at 6 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3.
The work, which is being performed as part of the Interstate 8 Bridge Deck Rehabilitation project, is expected to continue until Oct. 17.
The following restrictions will be in place 24 hours a day, seven days a week while crews perform their work:
- North and southbound Pacific Avenue between Gila Ridge Road and I-8 will be reduced to one lane.
- The speed limit will be reduced to 25 mph.
- A 12-foot width restriction will be in place.
Delays are likely so drivers should allow extra travel times to reach their destinations.
Drivers are also asked to use caution around public safety personnel and equipment and obey posted speed limits and traffic control devices.
Schedules are also subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors.