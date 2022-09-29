lane restrictions

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) will be repairing the pavement on US Highway 95 between Yuma and Quartzsite from Monday, Oct. 3 through Wednesday, Dec. 21, so drivers should plan ahead for lane restrictions.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF ARIZONA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION

The work, which consists of placing a hot chip seal coat, followed by micro-surfacing, is scheduled to start on Monday, Oct. 3 and end on Wednesday, Dec. 21.

