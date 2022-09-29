Beginning next month, the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) will be repairing the pavement on US Highway 95 between Yuma and Quartzsite so drivers should plan ahead for lane restrictions.
The work, which consists of placing a hot chip seal coat, followed by micro-surfacing, is scheduled to start on Monday, Oct. 3 and end on Wednesday, Dec. 21.
The following restrictions will be in place from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. every Monday through Friday while crews perform their work:
- US 95 will be narrowed to one lane only with alternating north- and
- southbound travel between mileposts 67 and 80.
- Flaggers and a pilot truck, including public safety personnel will direct motorists through the work zone.
- A 12-foot vehicle width restriction will be in place.
- The speed limit will be reduced to 25 mph.
- The restrictions will be in 3-mile increments.
Additionally, the restriction will be lifted for the Thanksgiving holiday and on Veterans Day, occurring on Wednesday, Nov. 23 through Friday, Nov. 25 and on Monday, Nov. 28.
Other work includes adding an oil-based sealant and applying pavement markings.
Delays are likely so drivers should allow extra travel times to reach their destinations.
Drivers are also asked to use caution around public safety personnel and equipment and obey posted speed limits and traffic control devices.
Schedules are also subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors.