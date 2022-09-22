Maintenance crews are scheduled to repair damage to guardrails along Interstate 8 on Thursday.
As such, the Arizona Department of Transportation is advising motorists to plan ahead for lane restrictions near Wellton.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Maintenance crews are scheduled to repair damage to guardrails along Interstate 8 on Thursday.
As such, the Arizona Department of Transportation is advising motorists to plan ahead for lane restrictions near Wellton.
The following restrictions will be in place while crews perform their work:
Delays are likely so drivers should allow extra travel times to reach their destinations.
Drivers are also asked to use caution around public safety personnel and equipment and obey posted speed limits and traffic control devices.
Schedules are also subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sun and clouds mixed. High around 100F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Partly cloudy skies. Low 83F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Sunny skies. High 103F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.