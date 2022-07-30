Maintenance crews are scheduled to repair the pavement on a bridge on Interstate 8 next week.
As such, the Arizona Department of Transportation is advising motorists to plan ahead for lane restrictions.
The following restrictions will occur from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m., beginning Tuesday, August 2, and ending Friday, August 5:
Delays are likely so drivers should allow extra travel times to reach their destinations.
Drivers are also asked to use caution around public safety personnel and equipment and obey posted speed limits and traffic control devices.
Schedules are also subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors.
