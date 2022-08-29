Contractors are scheduled to install a new barrier wall as part of the Interstate 8 Bridge Deck Rehabilitation project.
As such, the Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to plan ahead for lane restrictions near I-8 at Avenue 2E (Pacific Avenue) in Yuma.
The following restrictions will occur 24 hours a day, seven days a week beginning 6 a.m. Monday, Aug. 29, and ending Friday, Sept. 30:
- North- and southbound Avenue 2E (Pacific Avenue) between Gila Ridge Road and I-8 will be reduced to one lane 24 hours a day and 7 days a week beginning 6 a.m. Monday, Aug. 29, and ending Friday, Sept. 30.
- The speed limit on Avenue 2E (Pacific Avenue) will be reduced to 25 mph.
- A 12-foot width restriction will be in place.
- Delays are likely, so travelers should allow extra travel time to arrive at their destinations.
Drivers are also asked to use caution around public safety personnel and equipment and obey posted speed limits and traffic control devices.