Drivers are being advised to expect delays and allow for extra travel time due to lane restrictions on Highway 95 beginning today.
According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, contractors are scheduled to pave and stripe between mileposts 40.17 and 40.60.
The work, which is being done in conjunction with the Federal Highway Administration as part of the Dome Valley Road Intersection improvement project, is scheduled to last through Thursday.
As such, the following restrictions will be in place from 8 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. both days:
- A 10-foot vehicle width restriction will be in place.
- Flaggers will direct motorists through the work zone.
- The speed limit will be reduced to 35 mph.
Drivers are also asked to use caution around public safety personnel and equipment and to obey posted speed limits and traffic control devices.
Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors.
Previous work on the project included the widening of U.S. Highway 95 and adding two turn lanes, overlaying the existing pavement, adding pipe liner, signage and the replacement of pavement markings, as well as other related work.
To learn more about the Dome Valley Road Intersection Improvement project, visit https://azdot.gov/projects/southwest-district-projects/dome-valley-road-intersection-improvement
