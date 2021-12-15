Lane restrictions are scheduled to get underway today on U.S. Highway 95 so drivers should expect delays and allow extra travel time.
According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, contractors are scheduled to do final striping, paving and roadway shoulder grading as part of the Dome Valley Road Intersection Improvement project.
The work, which is being done in conjunction with the Federal Highway Administration, is scheduled to take place from 7:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. between mileposts 40.17 and 40.60 on Wednesday.
It will resume again on Monday Dec. 20 and continue through Thursday Dec. 23.
The following restrictions will be in place on those days, during those times:
- A 10-foot vehicle width restriction will be in place.
- Flaggers will direct motorists through the work zone.
- The speed limit will be reduced to 35 mph.
Drivers are also asked to use caution around public safety personnel and equipment and to obey posted speed limits and traffic control devices.
Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors.
Previous work on the project included the widening of U.S. Highway 95 and adding two turn lanes, overlaying the existing pavement, adding pipe liner, signage and the replacement of pavement markings, as well as other related work.
To learn more about the Dome Valley Road Intersection Improvement project, visit https://azdot.gov/projects/southwest-district-projects/dome-valley-road-intersection-improvement
