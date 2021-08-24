Drivers should expect delays and allow extra time for travel this week due to lane restrictions on U.S. Highway 95 between Avenue 9E and Rifle Range Road.
According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, contractors are scheduled to survey the road from milepost 31 to milepost 35 starting at 6 a.m.
The work is part of the US 95 Corridor Widening and Reconstruction project, which is happening in two phases.
Motorists traveling in the area are advised that the speed limit will be reduced to 45 mph through the fall of 2022.
A 10-foot vehicle width restriction will also be in place.
Additionally, all the work is scheduled to occur between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
Under the two-part project, U.S. Highway 95 is being widened and reconstructed from a two-lane, undivided highway to a five-lane roadway.
The Gila Gravity Canal Bridge and the Wellton-Mohwak Canal Bridge are also both being replaced.
The project is expected to be completed by the summer of 2023.
Drivers are also asked to use caution around public safety personnel and equipment and to obey posted speed limits and traffic control devices.
Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors.
To learn more about the US 95 Corridor Widening and Reconstruction visit https://azdot.gov/projects/southwest-district-projects/us-95-corridor-widening-and-reconstruction
For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT’s Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov.
