Drivers should expect delays and allow for extra travel time on U.S. Highway 95 this weekend.
The Arizona Department of Transportation is advising motorists that there will be lane restrictions on U.S. Highway 95 beginning on Friday.
Contractors are scheduled to pave the road as part of the US 95, Wellton Mohawk Canal to Imperial Dam Road Pavement Preservation project.
The work will occur from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. and continue through Sunday. the following restrictions will also be in place:
- US 95 will be reduced to one lane between mileposts 38 (near Wellton/Mohawk Canal) and Imperial Dam Road (milepost 44.34).
- Flaggers and a pilot truck will direct motorists through the work zone.
- A 10-foot vehicle width restriction will be in place.
- The speed limit will be reduced to 25 mph.
Drivers are also asked to use caution around public safety personnel and equipment and obey posted speed limits and traffic control devices.
Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors.