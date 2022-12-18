Lane restrictions will be in place on Interstate 8 beginning next week while contractors with the Arizona Department of Transportation apply an oil-based sealant to the roadway.
The work, which is needed to extend the life of the pavement, will start on Monday, Dec. 19, and continue until Thursday, Dec. 22.
The following restrictions will be in place from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. while the work is being performed:
- Westbound I-8 will be narrowed to one lane between Foothills Boulevard and Telegraph Pass.
- A 14-foot vehicle width restriction will be in place.
- The speed limit will be reduced to 45 mph.
Delays are likely so drivers should allow extra travel times to reach their destinations.
Drivers are also asked to use caution around public safety personnel and equipment and obey posted speed limits and traffic control devices.
Schedules are also subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors.