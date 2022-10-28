Lane restrictions will be in place on State Route 195 beginning next week while maintenance workers with the Arizona Department of Transportation apply an oil-based sealant to the roadway.
The work, which is needed to extend the life of the pavement, will start on Monday, Oct 31 and continue until Thursday, Dec. 1.
As such, the following restrictions will be in place from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., every Monday through Friday while crews perform their work:
- Southbound SR 195 will be reduced to one lane between milepost 5 (near Avenue F) and 32nd Street (milepost 27).
- A 16-foot vehicle width restriction will be in place.
- The restrictions will be in 3-mile increments.
The restrictions, however, will be lifted on Veterans Day and the Thanksgiving holiday beginning Wednesday, Nov. 23, through Friday, Nov. 25, and Monday, Nov. 28.
Delays are likely so drivers should allow extra travel times to reach their destinations.
Drivers are also asked to use caution around public safety personnel and equipment and obey posted speed limits and traffic control devices.
Schedules are also subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors.