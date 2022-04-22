The Arizona Department of Transportation is advising drivers to plan ahead for lane restrictions happening near Harold C Giss Parkway interchange beginning on Tuesday.
Maintenance crews are scheduled to apply an oil-based sealant to the roadway that will extend its life expectancy.
The work will occur from 6 a.m. until 4 p.m. and continue through Thursday. The following restrictions will be in place:
- The intersection of Harold C. Giss Parkway and Redondo Center Drive will have alternating lane restrictions throughout the day. One lane will remain open.
- Prison Hill Road will be reduced to one lane beginning at the intersection of Harold C. Giss Parkway and ending at the Yuma Territorial Prison State Park.
- A 14-foot vehicle width restriction will be in place.
Flaggers will direct motorists through the work zone. As a result, drivers should expect delays and allow for extra travel time.
Drivers are also asked to use caution around public safety personnel and equipment and obey posted speed limits and traffic control devices.
Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.