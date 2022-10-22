Beginning next week, the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) will be replacing the pavement on Interstate 8 between Yuma and Wellton, so drivers should expect lane restrictions to be in place for several months.
The work, which includes completing spot repairs and replacing pavement markings, is scheduled to start on Monday, Oct. 24, with completion anticipated to be in late winter 2023.
The following restrictions will be in place from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. every Monday through Friday while crews perform their work:
- I-8 will be reduced to one lane in both directions between milepost 29 (near Wellton) and milepost 37.6 (Avenue 36E).
- A 14-foot vehicle width restriction will be in place.
- The speed limit will be reduced to 45 mph.
- The restrictions will be in 3-mile increments.
The restrictions, however, will be lifted on Veterans Day and the Thanksgiving holiday beginning Wednesday, Nov. 23, through Friday, Nov. 25, and Monday, Nov. 28.
Delays are likely so drivers should allow extra travel times to reach their destinations.
Drivers are also asked to use caution around public safety personnel and equipment and obey posted speed limits and traffic control devices.
Schedules are also subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors.