paving

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) will be replacing the pavement on Interstate 8 between Yuma and Wellton beginning on Monday, Oct. 24, so drivers should expect lane restrictions to be in place for several months.

 Courtesy of ARIZONA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION

The work, which includes completing spot repairs and replacing pavement markings, is scheduled to start on Monday, Oct. 24, with completion anticipated to be in late winter 2023.

