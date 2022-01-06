The Arizona Department of Transportation is advising drivers to plan ahead for lane restrictions on Interstate 8 in Yuma on Thursday, Jan. 6.
Maintenance workers are scheduled to repair the guardrail and should allow for extra travel time through the area.
The work will be done from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and during that time westbound Interstate 8 will be reduced to one lane between the California/Arizona border (milepost 0) and Harold Giss Parkway (milepost 1).
A 14-foot vehicle width restriction will also be in place and the speed limit will be reduced to 45 mph.
Drivers should obey posted speed limits and traffic control devices and use caution around construction personnel.
Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.