Lane restrictions will be in place on Interstate 8 in Yuma later this week while contractors from the Arizona Department of Transportation repair guardrails.
The work, which will be performed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. will begin on Thursday, Feb. 9, and finish on Friday, Feb. 10.
The following restrictions will be in place while the work is being done:
- Westbound I-8 between Pacific Avenue (milepost 3) and Avenue 4E (milepost 5) will be reduced to one lane.
- The speed limit will be reduced to 55 mph.
- A 14-foot width restriction will be in place.
Delays are likely, so drivers should allow extra travel time to reach their destinations.
Drivers are also asked to use caution around public safety personnel and equipment and to obey posted speed limits and traffic control devices.
Schedules are also subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors.