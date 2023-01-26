Lane restrictions in place on Interstate 8 near Wellton and Tacna for the next two days while contractors with the Arizona Department of transportation repair guardrails.

The work, which will be performed 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., will begin on Thursday, Jan. 26 near Wellton and conclude on Friday, Jan. 27 near Tacna.

