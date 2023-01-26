Lane restrictions in place on Interstate 8 near Wellton and Tacna for the next two days while contractors with the Arizona Department of transportation repair guardrails.
The work, which will be performed 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., will begin on Thursday, Jan. 26 near Wellton and conclude on Friday, Jan. 27 near Tacna.
The following lane restrictions are scheduled in Wellton:
- Westbound I-8 at milepost 36.3 (near Avenue 34E) will be reduced to one lane.
- The speed limit will be reduced to 65 mph.
- A 14-foot width restriction will be in place.
The following lane restrictions are scheduled in Tacna:
- Westbound I-8 at Avenue 41E (milepost 43.9) will be reduced to one lane.
- The speed limit will be reduced to 65 mph.
- A 16-foot width restriction will be in place.
Delays are likely so drivers should allow extra travel times to reach their destinations.
Drivers are also asked to use caution around public safety personnel and equipment and obey posted speed limits and traffic control devices.
Schedules are also subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors.