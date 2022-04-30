The Arizona Department of Transportation is advising drivers to plan ahead for lane restrictions happening on Interstate 8 in Wellton next week.
Contractors are scheduled to install temporary barrier walls as part of the Interstate 8 Bridge Deck Rehabilitation project in Yuma County.
The work is scheduled to begin on Thursday, May 5 at 5 a.m. and will continue 24 hours a day, seven days a week until Thursday, June 30.
The following restrictions will be in place:
- The Avenue 31E bridge will be reduced to one lane in both directions.
- The Avenue 29E-Wellton Traffic Interchange will be reduced to one lane in both directions continuously beginning Thursday, May 19, and ending Thursday, July 7.
- The speed limit will be reduced to 25 mph.
As a result, drivers should expect delays and allow for extra travel time.
Drivers are also asked to use caution around public safety personnel and equipment and obey posted speed limits and traffic control devices.
The ADOT, as part of the project, will be rehabilitating various bridge decks within a 32-mile span of Interstate 8 in Yuma County.
Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors.
