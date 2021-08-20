The Arizona Department of Transportation is advising drivers to plan ahead for lane restrictions on U.S. Highway 95 beginning on Thursday, Aug. 26.
Contractors are scheduled to place a temporary barrier wall to protect workers and equipment as they begin work on the U.S. Highway 95 Dome Valley Road Intersection Improvement project.
The work includes widening the roadway, adding a northbound right turn lane and a southbound left turn lane.
The project also includes the overlay of existing pavement, pipe liner, signage, replacement of pavement markings and other related work. As a result, U.S. Highway 95 will be narrowed to one lane from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. between mileposts 40 and 41.
The speed limit will be reduced to 35 m.p.h. until Feb. 2022 and 10-foot vehicle restriction will also be in place.
Flagger will be onsite at all times to direct motorists through the workzone.
Drivers are also being asked to use caution around public safety personnel and equipment and to obey posted speed limits and traffic control devices.
Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors.
For more information, please call the ADOT Bilingual Project Information Line at 855.712.8530 or go to azdot.gov/contact and select Projects from the drop-down menu.
For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT’s Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov.
