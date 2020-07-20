SAN LUIS, Ariz. -- David Lara, a San Luis, Ariz., businessman and resident of that city, says he will seek a second term in November on the governing board of the Yuma High School District.
Lara, currently the only resident from south Yuma County on the board, is one of three incumbents whose terms expire this year.
Lara says his goals for a second four-year term include finalizing construction of a high school in Somerton, a project to be financed through a voter-approved bond issue as well as supplemental funds from the state.
The school, planned for construction on Somerton’s west side, had been held up by the refusal of the owner of an adjoining agricultural parcel to sign an agreement refraining from pesticide spraying in the area. That issue has since been resolved, said Lara, and the YUHSD administration has managed to keep the school on the state’s priority list for funding.
“The high school in Somerton has presented a lot of challenges that the community doesn’t realize,” he said. “It’s not as easy as saying it was voted for, that it was approved and now we’re going to build it. The bureaucracy is slow in the state and a lot of obstacles have appeared, but the project is moving forward.”
Lara said another of his priorities will be helping the public and the district’s employees understand that state law places limits on the governing board’s authority and powers.
“The fact that people do not know the limits of what a member of a board of directors can or cannot do makes it easier for those members to take advantage of power. It is easy to abuse power when people do not know the limits you have.”
Lara said one of his concerns continues to be the incidence of fentanyl abuse among students in the district, particularly those at San Luis High School.
Kids are getting fentanyl and other drugs in Mexico, said Lara, adding he regrets not getting support from other board members for his proposal that the district formally ask the city of San Luis to enforce a statute that prevents minors unaccompanied by an adult from crossing the border.
Voters will elect school board members in the Nov. 3 general election. Besides Lara’s, the terms of Shelley Jones Mellon and Bruce Gwynn expire at the end of the year.