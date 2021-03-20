Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents continue to apprehend large groups of illegal entrants attempting to enter the United States.
The most recent incident happened Tuesday morning when a group of 79 Brazilian nationals turned themselves into agents.
Special Operations Supervisor Agent Vincent Dulesky said the group crossed the border illegally in an area between County 16 Street and County 17 Street.
“It is an area where only vehicle barriers protect the border,” Dulesky said.
Dulesky said that after the group entered the country illegally they immediately walked up to an agent and turned themselves in.
The group contained several families, many who had small children.
CBP has reported that since April 2020, it has seen an increase in border encounters from the Western Hemisphere due to worsening economic conditions brought on by the ongoing worldwide COVID-19 pandemic and natural disasters impacting the area.
