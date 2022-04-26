Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Wellton station recently apprehended a large group of migrants who were attempting to cross the Sonoran Desert east of Yuma.
The migrants, who wore green clothing and carried camouflage backpacks, also had carpet booties over shoes in an attempt to avoid detection. Migrants often wear carpet booties over their shoes to prevent leaving their shoe prints behind in the sand and hide their tracks from agents.
The group of migrants had entered the country illegally from Mexico and were moving north toward Interstate 8, where they were presumably to be picked up by a smuggler.
Wellton station agents, however, apprehended them four miles south of the interstate, near mile marker 48.
All of the migrants were taken to the Yuma station for processing.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.