Jax, a canine with the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, helped deputies find several pounds of drugs stashed inside a vehicle during a routine traffic stop on Tuesday.
According to the YCSO, at approximately 5:11 p.m. a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a 2019 Dodge Ram in the 1400 block of South Avenue D in Somerton on a civil infraction.
During the course of the stop, the deputy requested the assistance of YCSO K-9 “Jax,” who alerted to the vehicle during a sniff search.
When deputies searched the pickup truck they found multiple packages containing methamphetamine hidden throughout the vehicle.
In total, 25 packages were found, which had a combined weight of approximately 25.58 pounds and an estimated street value of more than $232,000.
The amount of methamphetamine seized is equivalent to 115,000 individual dosages.
The driver of the vehicle, Angel Ramirez, 44, of Yuma, was arrested and booked by the Yuma County Narcotics Task Force ( (YCNTF) into the Yuma County Detention Center.
Ramirez was arrested on charges of transportation of dangerous drugs, possession of dangerous drugs for sale, possession of dangerous drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The (YCNTF) is a multi-agency task force composed of officers and agents from the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, the Yuma Police Department, the U.S. Border Patrol, and the Homeland Security Investigations.
