Larger planes and new equipment have arrived at Yuma International Airport.
American Airlines and Envoy Air on Friday kicked off a test run of Envoy’s largest aircraft in the American Eagle Regional Network, the Embraer 170/175, in Yuma.
The airport announced that American Airlines and Envoy Air “wasted no time” in partnering following the announcement of Mesa Airlines’ “consensual wind down” with American Airlines effective April 3.
The new partnership benefits Yuma as Envoy Air is a subsidiary of American Airlines Group and operates more than 160 aircraft on 800 daily flights to over 160 destinations. Envoy’s more than 18,000 employees provide regional flight service to American Airlines under the American Eagle brand as well as ground handling services for many American flights.
As part of the transition, American Airlines and Envoy Air decided to test run the Embraer 170/175 in Yuma. This aircraft has more first-class premium seating, wider seats and extra legroom “for additional comfort” as well as powerport plug-ins for electronics and onboard Wi-Fi, according to airport officials.
There is also no need to valet large carry-on luggage as it can be taken directly onboard as these planes have larger overhead bins for storage.
“Yuma is excited to see the Embraer enter into the American Eagle fleet, and this station is better equipped to take on the aircraft,” said Gladys Brown, director of Yuma International Airport.
The aircraft currently flies out of Yuma to Phoenix once a day at 11 a.m. However, Brown hopes this aircraft will eventually lead to more frequent routes.
“Our hope is that this aircraft will be used more in the future with other flights or create more opportunity to increase flight frequency,” she said.
Sharing more “great news,” Brown announced that the Yuma airport recently purchased three new passenger boarding ramps to ensure easier and safer loading of passengers on commercial flights.
The new equipment ensures the airport’s ability to service any regional jet in Yuma, including the Airbus 321 and Boeing 737.
The airport also replaced its airfield power sweeper, an “important part” of the airport’s efforts to keep taxiways and aprons clear of debris and ensure a safe operating environment for airfield users.
“The Yuma County Airport Authority is excited and prepared for this new year alongside this new aircraft in the fleet,” Brown said.
In other news, the authority announced another partnership, this one with the Arizona Pilots Association, and the launch of the FlyAZ Airport Passport Program at both the Yuma International Airport and Rolle Airfield Airport in San Luis.
The program promotes general aviation’s use of the 56 public-use airstrips and airports in the state.
It also aims to improve education and safety by encouraging pilots to practice safety as they plan their trips to many different airport environments and weather conditions.
“The airport is proud to bring this program to both Yuma International Airport and Rolle Airfield as we work hard to promote tourism, stimulate local businesses and attractions, and to generate a sense of camaraderie and purpose amongst pilots. It’s another great opportunity to encourage people to visit and enjoy our community,” Brown said.
She noted that this program is unique because, instead of using paper passport books and inked stamps, those who want to participate simply need to scan a QR code on posted placards using the Fly AZ app and they are automatically logged as having visited a specific location.
Metal placards have been placed at the self-service fueling station and Customer Service desk inside Million Air at Yuma International Airport. At Rolle Airfield Airport, the placard is on the northwest corner of the hangar.
The airport pointed out that Yuma is proud of its “beautiful flying weather, so much so that the community rallied together with the record-breaking Endurance Flight back in October 1949 with the goal to encourage the military to have a permanent presence here.”
The partnership with the Arizona Pilots Association and the launch of the Airport Passport Program is in “keeping with its dedication to promoting tourism and general aviation,” the airport added.
BY MARA KNAUB SUN STAFF WRITER
