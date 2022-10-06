The City of Yuma will be installing larger shade structures in local parks, following comments from residents that the one placed over the new playground at Caballero Park is not sufficiently large.
The City Council on Wednesday approved the purchase of playground equipment and shade structures for Desert Ridge, Sunrise Optimist, Winsor Rotary and Sanguinetti Memorial parks.
The price tag will be $467,165 for the purchase, delivery and partial installation of the playground equipment and shade structures from Exerplay of Cedar Crest, Minnesota.
The current play structures at the parks are beyond their useful life, according to city staff. Aside from their condition due to age, the equipment also needs repairs but replacement parts are no longer available.
The purchase will be fully funded with federal American Rescue Plan Act pandemic relief funds, staff said.
During a discussion, Mayor Doug Nicholls asked whether the new shade structures are going to be “a little bit more appropriately sized compared to our last install.”
Eric Urfer, director of parks and recreation, confirmed that the size of the structures would be increased at most parks.
“At Sanguinetti, in particular, there are shade structures already there in place. So those will not have increased shade structures. We will use what’s presently there. The other ones, yes, we’ll be looking to increase those a bit,” Urfer said.
Pointing to the Aug. 24 grand opening of Caballero Park’s new playground, Nicholls noted that “everyone loves that ribbon cutting, but almost every other person asked me about the shade. So I needed to pass that along.”
“Point taken,” Urfer quipped.
Councilman Chris Morris said he was under the impression that playground equipment had already been ordered for Sanguinetti Park. “Is there additional equipment that we’re working on or do we not have something on order already?”
Urfer replied that this is the same original order and “so now it’s coming to you for approval.”
Morris noted that Sanguinetti Park has two separate playground areas, one on the west side for smaller children and one more towards the east side, closer to homes.
Urfer confirmed it, noting that one playground will be for kids ages 3 to 5 and the other for kids 5 and older.
The council also approved a $768,491 contract for final design services for Phase 1 of the proposed East Mesa Community Park to J2 Engineering and Environmental Design of Phoenix.
In August 2021, the council awarded a contract for park concept design services to J2. The company completed the overall master plan for the proposed park after conducting a programming and planning study. The project is now ready to proceed into the final design of Phase 1, as indicated by a staff report.
During the discussion, Councilman Gary Knight asked when construction of the park would start. Dave Wostenberg, director of engineering, explained that the final design could be finalized around April or May.
“And then, as soon as that’s finalized, we’ll be going through our procurement process to advertise for bids,” he said, noting that the contract would probably be awarded around the middle of summer.